DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A interstate closing semis crash claims the life of one driver.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. near the 250-mile marker of Interstate 69 near the rest park on Saturday June 17.

According to the report, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a heavily damaged Red Freightliner semi tractor-trailer had rear-ended another Freightliner semi tractor-trailer stopped in traffic. The driver of the damaged semi was entrapped in the wreckage, unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers report that the driver of the other semi was taking to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 69 were closed and traffic was re-routed into the northbound rest park while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was removed.

This investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information to be released at this time.