INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year investigation where the Indiana State Police and Federal Buruea of Investigation teamed up led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Indianapolis man accused of unemployment insurance fraud.

According to state police, a man by the name of Covenant Ben is accused of receiving unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards from Nevada and making numerous transactions from December 2020 through February 2021.

These transactions were made at a Bank of America ATM in Indianapolis and were captured on surveillance video, police said in a media release.

The FBI helped confirm that Ben used personal identifying information of four unsuspecting men without their knowledge or consent to apply for unemployment benefits, according to police.

Ben is accused of using the debit cards to steal $42,660 and is now facing four felony counts of theft, police said.

The Nevada Department of Employment and the Training and Rehabilitation Keeper of Record and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also contributed to the investigation, according to state police.

“This case showcases the collaborative work between agencies in multiple states working toward the same goal…to hold accountable those who use other people’s information for their own personal and financial gain,” said Sgt. Jeff Coffey of the Indiana State Police.

Ben turned himself in to the Marion County Jail and has since been released on bond.