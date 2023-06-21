LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Illinois semitruck driver died Wednesday morning after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 7:00 a.m., troopers responded to the westbound 120.5 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road and found that one semitruck had crashed into the rear of another semitruck.

According to a preliminary investigation by ISP, the front semitruck, driven by 51-year-old Jawad Ahmed, was traveling west in the right lane well below the speed limit, and ISP said it is not immediately clear why Ahmed was driving slowly.

ISP said that the other semitruck, driven by 29-year-old Luka Cuk of Illinois, was also traveling west on the Indiana Toll road and was approaching the semitruck driven by Ahmed.

According to ISP, there was evidence of Cuk trying to avoid hitting Ahmed’s semitruck, but Cuk’s efforts were unsuccessful, and Cuk crashed into the rear of the front semitruck, initially trapping him inside the vehicle.

Crews were eventually able to remove Cuk from the semitruck and immediately attempted life-saving measures, but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to ISP, and the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office pronounced Cuk dead at the scene.

ISP said Ahmed was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down a portion of the Indiana Toll Road for over three hours as authorities investigated the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and ISP will hand over the investigation to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete to determine if any criminal charges are necessary.