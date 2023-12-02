PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Holiday shopping is in full swing! Indiana State Police shared tips for Hoosier shoppers looking to get gifts in-store as well as online.

For shoppers in-store…

  • Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.
  • Park your car in a well-lit area and lock it.
  • Be cautious when walking in and out of the store alone.
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
  • Don’t leave any purses or wallets unattended.
  • Place gifts and valuables in your car trunk.
  • If you’re shopping with children, teach them to go to a store clerk or security guard if you were to get separated.
  • Contact the store or police if you observe any suspicious activity.

For online shoppers…

  • Use credit cards or PayPal when purchasing gifts.
  • Make sure you are submitting your payment information to a credible online shop by checking the web address (If the web address starts with ‘https:,’ it is secure. If it starts with ‘http:,’ it is not.)
  • Don’t click pop-up links.
  • Make sure your anti-virus software is updated and activated.
  • Avoid using public internet connection.
  • Don’t leave your packages unattended on your porch for too long.
  • Customize your delivery instructions to deliver to a back or side door, so your packages are less visible to the public.
  • Pay attention to delivery notices.