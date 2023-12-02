PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Holiday shopping is in full swing! Indiana State Police shared tips for Hoosier shoppers looking to get gifts in-store as well as online.
For shoppers in-store…
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.
- Park your car in a well-lit area and lock it.
- Be cautious when walking in and out of the store alone.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
- Don’t leave any purses or wallets unattended.
- Place gifts and valuables in your car trunk.
- If you’re shopping with children, teach them to go to a store clerk or security guard if you were to get separated.
- Contact the store or police if you observe any suspicious activity.
For online shoppers…
- Use credit cards or PayPal when purchasing gifts.
- Make sure you are submitting your payment information to a credible online shop by checking the web address (If the web address starts with ‘https:,’ it is secure. If it starts with ‘http:,’ it is not.)
- Don’t click pop-up links.
- Make sure your anti-virus software is updated and activated.
- Avoid using public internet connection.
- Don’t leave your packages unattended on your porch for too long.
- Customize your delivery instructions to deliver to a back or side door, so your packages are less visible to the public.
- Pay attention to delivery notices.