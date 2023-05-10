LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont woman is in the hospital following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road that left her in serious condition, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 1:15 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving a semitruck and a GMC Acadia and found the driver of the GMC, 35-year-old Whitney Welling, trapped and seriously injured, according to ISP.

Authorities noticed Welling had severe bleeding due to an arm injury, and a state trooper successfully applied a tourniquet in order to control the bleeding.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., rescue personnel from the Orland and Fremont fire departments arrived and used the “jaws of life” to remove Welling from the wreckage.

Medical personnel attended to Welling at the scene before using a helicopter to transport her to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation from ISP showed the semitruck had been stopped in traffic when Welling reportedly failed to stop and collided into the back of the semitruck.

ISP said there was no evidence of braking or tire marks from Welling’s vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.