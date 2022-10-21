POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A former Posey County correctional officer is now facing a felony count of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment, according to the Indiana State Police.

Daniel Long

According to police, 26-year-old Daniel Long is accused of making threats toward several individuals via text message.

Long had previously been arrested in August after he was accused of battering an inmate while still working at the Posey County Jail, which caused his termination, police said.

Thursday, police arrested Long again for the intimidation and harassment charges at his home in Evansville.

He is in Posey County Jail where he’s being held on bond.