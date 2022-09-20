Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A good Samaritan followed a drunk driver for nearly 50 miles through multiple counties before troopers could make an arrest after a hit and run crash in Daviess County on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers pulled over and arrested 58-year-old Andrew Lamble on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Vanderburgh County, though more charges could be pending in Daviess County, police said in a statement.

Lamble is accused of being behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra pickup truck that drove over the fog line and side-swiped two vehicles that were pulled over on the side of Interstate 69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County.

One of the drivers of those vehicles then followed the pickup through Gibson County until a trooper pulled Lamble over on I-69 near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County, according to a media release from state police.

Lamble failed field sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. The results of the blood draw are pending, police said, and Lamble is currently being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.