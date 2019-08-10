ISP detective seriously hurt in I-465 motorcycle crash

A man was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash along I-465 just south of I-69.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — A detective for the Indiana State Police at the Pendleton District was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash along I-465 just south of I-69.

Emergency crews were called to the 37.2 mile marker just before 8:30 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash.

When crews arrived the found the rider, Philip “Andy” Byers, lying on the road with severe injuries. Byers is a 24 year Indiana State Police veteran and current detective at the Pendleton District.

According to ISP, Byers was off duty at the time of the crash and riding his personally owned motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, but suffered critical injuries in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Indiana State Police said the preliminary investigation has determined the motorcycle was southbound in the center lane coming upon slower traffic, a vehicle was beside the motorcycle in an adjacent lane. The car then hit the motorcycle causing it to strike the rear end of a semi trailer.

At this point none of the drivers involved are suspected of being intoxicated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.