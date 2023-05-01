STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash on Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County that killed an Illinois man on Monday.

At around noon on Monday, authorities responded to a crash on Indiana Toll Road just west of Interstate 69 in Steuben County.

When police arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage.

One of the drivers, later identified as 33-year-old Jesse Charles Cox of Chicago, was unresponsive and appeared fatally injured, according to ISP.

Despite efforts from authorities and a nurse who passed by and stopped to provide aid, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office pronounced Cox dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Ryan Fox, and his passenger suffered undisclosed injuries, but ISP said both were alert and responsive before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary crash report from ISP, authorities said that for an “unknown reason,” Cox went off the westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road, crossed the grassy median, entered the eastbound lanes and crashing head on into Fox.

Authorities said that neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be factors in the crash, and ISP said wet road conditions combined with speed may have been what caused Cox to lose control.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road until 2:30 p.m.