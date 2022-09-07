ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in Paoli, just outside of French Lick, on Tuesday.

Officers with the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man near an address in the 880 block of North Gosphel Street at about 7:30 a.m., a state police media release said. Officers found the man on the ground along the north side of the building.

How the man, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Wade, died has yet to be determined.

The Indiana State Police were asked to lead the investigation.

Detectives are being helped by the Paoli Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.