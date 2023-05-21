JACKSON CO, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbus woman was airlifted for further treatment after a single-vehicle crash.

Indiana State Police were called to I-65 in southern Jackson County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on a personal injury crash.

Driver Edward Garrett was traveling northbound and lost control of the car. Resulting in the vehicle leaving the road and rolling multiple times before resting on its top. Thirty-two-year-old Edward Garrett was not injured, according to police.

However, his wife, Valerie Garrett was entrapped in the car. Police said once she was freed from the vehicle she was airlifted to treat her injuries. They were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe speed and unsafe lane movement played a role in the crash. Edward Garrett submitted to an intoxication test, those results are pending.