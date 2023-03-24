DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a hit and run crash that caused “extensive” damage to a rest area on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.

On March 18 between the hours of midnight and 8:00 a.m., a passenger vehicle drove through the grounds of the rest area and struck a nearby ground-based transformer and power meter before leaving the scene, according to ISP.

Investigators found a piece of the vehicle at the scene, and authorities have identified it as an air deflector that attaches along the bottom front bumper of the following Chevrolet models from 2003 to 2007:

– Avalanche

– Silverado

– Suburban

– Tahoe

Example of the air deflector on a Chevrolet vehicle (Photo provided by ISP)

The damage caused to state property is expected to cost over $20,000, according to ISP.

Anyone with information regarding ISP’s investigating should contact ISP at 260-432-8661 or send an email to brumple@isp.in.gov.