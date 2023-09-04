LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested an Illinois man late Sunday night following a high-speed chase that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County and ended in Michigan.

At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was reportedly going over 100 mph on the Indiana Toll Road near the 114 mile marker.

The driver refused to stop, according to ISP, which resulted in a pursuit.

At one point, the suspected vehicle was going over 150 mph before exiting the Indiana Toll Road at the 121 mile marker exit north of Howe, according to ISP.

According to ISP, the pursuit continued on State Road 9 and county roads toward the Indiana-Michigan state line at speeds over 100 mph until ISP had to stop the pursuit once the suspected vehicle crossed into Michigan.

ISP then informed the St. Joseph County (MI) Sheriff’s Office of the pursuit and later learned from the office’s dispatch team that the suspected vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash where the driver — 19-year-old Adrian Ricardo Martinez — suffered a “bleeding head wound.”

Following the crash, medical personnel transported Martinez to a hospital in LaGrange County for emergency medical care before authorities released him from the hospital.

ISP then took Martinez into custody after he left the hospital and transported him to the LaGrange County Jail.

Martinez faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor.