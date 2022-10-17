HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A felon from Cincinnati was caught speeding on Interstate 70 in east-central Indiana Monday morning and was arrested after what officers found in his criminal record and a search of the car.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling the highway near the 119 mile-marker, four miles from the S.R. 3 interchange, just before 10 a.m. when he stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox for driving at 109 mph.

The trooper checked the record of the driver, 24-year-old Martel Phillips, and found he was wanted in Virginia on a fraud warrant. Police also determined Phillips was on supervised release for a previous handgun charge.

More officers were called to the scene, and a search of the vehicle revealed a fully-loaded handgun in an open duffle bag in the passenger seat, according to the release.

Phillips was taken to the Henry County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm – a level 5 felony – and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.

Even though Indiana is a permitless carry state, possessing a firearm is illegal for a person with a pending felony case or someone who has fled a state to evade criminal charges, among other reasons.