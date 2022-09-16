LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Arkansas man wanted for multiple felonies in Tennessee was arrested as police investigated a crash in northern part of the Hoosier state Friday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers took 26-year-old Myron L. Jones into custody after responding to a crash on Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard in Lake County, police said in a media release.

During the investigation, troopers found Jones was wanted on a full extradition warrant for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, theft of property, vandalism and domestic assault, police said.

It was later determined Jones had a handgun. Due to him being a fugitive of justice as defined by the new Indiana handgun law, he is also charged locally with carrying a handgun by a prohibited person, which is a misdemeanor, police said in a statement.

Jones is being held in Lake County Jail where he’s awaiting extradition to Tennessee.