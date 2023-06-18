MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Anderson man dies after losing control and then rolling off the interstate.

The incident occurred Saturday, June 17 around 1:30 p.m. The Indiana State Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on I-69 at the 217-mile marker.

According to the press release, a man driving a 2010 Honda Fit was traveling northbound in the left lane. He attempted to make a lane change when he noticed another vehicle and swerved back to the left.

This resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.

When State Troopers and Pendleton Police arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead. It was determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.