ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the scene, with one of them being driven by 47-year-old Scott R. Moorehead.

A preliminary crash investigation found Moorehead had been traveling eastbound on Flatrock Road and reportedly failed to yield the right of way to 52-year-old Laura Cadena who was traveling southbound on U.S. 27.

ISP said evidence at the scene showed Cadena attempted to avoid hitting Moorehead’s vehicle prior to the collision, but both vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Cadena and her adult female passenger suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash and were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Neither Moorehead nor his passenger were hurt in the crash, and authorities said proper usage of seat belts and air bags is believed to have “greatly reduced” the extent of the injuries.

During the investigation, troopers believed Moorehead may have been under the influence of alcohol and later transported Moorehead from the scene to Allen County Jail for a chemical breath test.

Moorehead complied, and the test showed him to have a breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) of .21, according to ISP.

A BrAC device is used to measure the amount of alcohol in your breath and estimate a person’s blood alcohol content (BAC).

At the end of the investigation, authorities arrested Moorehead and booked him into Allen County Jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated with a Passenger Under the Age of 18 – Level 6 felony

Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent of .15 or more – Class A misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Endangering a Person – Class A misdemeanor

Allen County authorities assisted ISP in the crash.