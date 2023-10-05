INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is on the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the northbound lanes of I-465 Thursday evening.

ISP confirmed that one adult died and another was critically injured in a crash involving four-passenger cars and one semi-truck on I-465 NB at mile marker 23.1 near W 79th Street and 82nd Street.

ISP troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident shortly before 7 p.m. where they found the area was backed up for unknown reasons. In a preliminary investigation, ISP found that the driver of an SUV failed to stop, striking the back of a stopped passenger car. The stopped passenger car contained the now-deceased woman and two other injured people.

The impact caused a chain reaction leading to four vehicles suffering from significant damage. Three adults were transported to an area hospital, with another taken to the hospital with serious injury.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of I-465 at 86th Street for more than four hours while investigators were on scene and the debris was removed.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.