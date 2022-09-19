DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A cyber tip from a missing and exploited children’s group culminated in the arrest of a 58-year-old Decatur man over the weekend, according to the Indiana State Police.

Detectives arrested Brian K. Peck on a felony count of possession of child pornography after serving a warrant at a home in the 5500 block of N. 600 E. in Decatur on Friday. Troopers and investigators seized multiple electronic devices as well, a police statement said.

Investigators zeroed in on Peck after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography, police said.

Peck is being held at the Adams County Jail.

Anyone who may have information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children here.