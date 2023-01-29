PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night.

According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.

Of the 12 charges, six were felonies and six were misdemeanors. These include:

Felonies:

– Three counts for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

– Two counts for possession of methamphetamine

– Single count for domestic battery

Misdemeanors:

– Four counts for possession of drug paraphernalia

– Single count for resisting law enforcement

– Single count for possession of marijuana

ISP reminds drivers to report suspected impaired drivers by calling the police.