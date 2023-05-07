DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-69 at the 335 mile marker just south of the exit by Waterloo.

When authorities first arrived, they found the vehicle on fire and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to subdue the flames so that the driver could be rescued.

However, ISP could not quell the flames and heavy smoke until the Waterloo Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

Once crews put out the fire, ISP learned that only the driver, an adult woman, was inside the vehicle, and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office (DCCO) pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

ISP said the woman could not be immediately identified due to the fire damage, and the DCCO is working to identify the woman.

A preliminary investigation showed evidence of the vehicle’s front right tire not working, according to ISP, and no other evidence suggested the vehicle crashed into another vehicle or object before catching fire.

The crash is still under investigation, and authorities will release the name of the woman once the DCCO has confirmed her identity.