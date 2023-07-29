FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Local families were able to get free bookbags and school supplies Saturday, courtesy of Islamic Center of Greater Fort Wayne (ICFW) and Islamic Circle of North America.

The giveaway was set-up at the International Leadership school as a drive-up and pick-up for the students along with their parents.

The event featured food, bounce houses and balloon animals for kids and their families to enjoy.

Each kid was given one bookbag each that was filled with various items such as notebooks, pens, pencils and more.

Organizers say this was the fifth year of ICFW hosting the event and they are happy to help families in the community.