Is social distancing effective locally? Here’s one way to tell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do social distancing measures work locally to limit COVID-19?

If it behaves like the flu, the answer is yes.

Flu cases have dropped “like a rock,” according to Dr. Scott Stienecker, the Medical Director of Epidemiology and Infection Prevention at Parkview Health.

How can we tell?

The flu – like COVID-19 – is transmitted through large droplets expelled from a sneeze, cough or even breathing. Both viruses can survive on objects where the droplets land. People can become infected by inhaling those droplets or through contact with virus-laden surfaces or objects.

While not an exact comparison, flu patterns should be similar to COVID-19 patterns.

This graph that shows flu numbers for the past three years.

Provided by Parkview Health

The blue dots show last flue season was mild – but spiked in March.

The red dots show flu cases two years ago had more activity and slowly tapered off.

The orange and green bars on the graph – which combine both type A and B influenza – show this was a busy year for flu but cases took a sharp drop not explained simply by warmer weather.

“In part, it’s the season,” says Stienecker, “but I think that the social distancing has played a huge role. It’s been my perception that what we’ve done here in northeastern Indiana has been absolutely superb.”

Flu cases peaked in weeks nine and 10 of 2020. Week 10 was also when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced gatherings larger than 250 people were banned.

As the restrictions grew, the flu cases shrank.

“Just looking at the respiratory viruses is compelling,” Stienecker adds. “Over the past three weeks we’ve seen those plummet like a rock.

“I think that if we had not done the measures that were instituted, we would have seen a really large peak that absolutely would have overwhelmed the healthcare system. I think that we have averted that disaster. I think that we’ve turned this into something that we’re going to find manageable here in northeastern Indiana.”

This graph shows additional respiratory cases, which also seem to drop sharply.

Provided by Parkview Health

“Biofire” is a lab testing system.

WANE 15 also reached out to Lutheran Health Network but their data has not been provided at this time.