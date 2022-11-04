FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is already in the holiday spirit, and it seems residents are on opposing sides when deciding when is the right time to blast Christmas music.

This comes as 103.9 Wayne FM began exclusively playing Christmas music Friday, November 4th at noon. WANE 15 posted a poll on Twitter asking was it too early ton play Christmas music. Results show that 70.7% of voters say it’s too soon to play Christmas music, while 29.3% say it’s not too soon.

WANE 15 also took to the streets to see if residents were ready to deck the halls. Check out the video to see what they had to say.