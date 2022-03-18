INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)–Officials are expected to provide an update Friday afternoon on a massive fire that occurred at a Walmart distribution center in Indianapolis.

At 2:30 pm, a news conference has been scheduled with Brent Anderson, Plainfield Fire Territory Fire Chief; Joe Aldridge, Plainfield Police Deputy Chief; Jason Walsh, ATF Special Agent; Jim Mitchell, EPA.

According to Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson, the fire started inside the warehouse on the third floor a little before noon on Wednesday. The fire rapidly spread through the 1.2 million square foot warehouse and took nearly 200 firefighters to contain the blaze.

Fire officials reported no injuries from the fire.