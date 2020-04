Huntington County Deputies are working on a semi rollover on SR 5, between Division Road and U.S. 224.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of State Road 5 between U.S. 224 and Division Road.

According to the department’s Facebook page, deputies are working on a semi rollover.

The department said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.