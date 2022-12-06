WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving an 11-year-old juvenile with a firearm in a field near Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to Derek Fell, Chief of Operations with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in for a situation involving potential gunfire near the school at approximately 2 p.m. causing numerous agencies to respond to the corner of Old US 40 and Thorpe Place in West Terre Haute.

Fell said at 12:45 p.m., a male student left the school building. Shortly after that the school resource officer and director of safety began to search the premises for the child, eventually finding him in a field to the west of the school. When the officer found the student he was armed with a gun.

The type of weapon has not been released.

Fell said during the search the officer reported hearing sounds of gunfire. The officer was able to detain the child without injury or anyone being hurt.

Fell said the initial investigation leads them to believe the child entered a house near the school and retrieved the firearm. Fell clarified that they do not believe the child lived at the house where the gun was retrieved.

Fell added that once the student was in custody, the school was able to release students to their parents.

Investigating officers were still processing the scene Tuesday afternoon, searching for any evidence that the gun may have been fired. Fell said that detectives will work closely with the Vigo County School Corporation as they conduct a thorough investigation.

“The positive is, especially in this community, when an officer is calling for assistance, or when there are shots being fired, any type of serious related call, local agencies really do come together and respond to be able to help in any way they can,” Fell said.

Fell was unable to say how this incident could affect students and the school going forward.

This is a developing story

Original: A heavy police presence was spotted along Old US 40 in West Terre Haute Tuesday.

We’re working to learn more about the events that caused numerous agencies to respond to the area of Old US 40 and Thorpe Place in West Terre Haute. The situation began shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The location is in close proximity to Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute. We’ve reached out to both the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and the Vigo County School Corporation for comment.

As of 3:20 p.m., Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said that the situation is under control.