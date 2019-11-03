Investigation turns up 50 marijuana plants at LaGrange home

FILE – In this May 5, 2015, file photo, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. A southeastern Illinois company says it has started growing medical marijuana and may be the first in the state to do so. Officials at Ataraxia in the Edwards County city of Albion, Ill., […]

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — A drug investigation in LaGrange has turned up a potential marijuana grow operation.

On Nov. 1, just before 10 p.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department conducted a drug investigation in the 1700 south block of State Rd. 9.

During the course of the investigation, officers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from within the residence located on the property.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant and found around 7.8 pounds of Marijuana, 50 cultivated Marijuana plants, tools and devices used to facilitate an indoor Marijuana grow, and other drug paraphernalia.

Steven M. Brewer, of LaGrange, was arrested for Dealing in Marijuana (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

A second person in the home, Rachel Brewer, is also facing charges of Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor) and Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony).