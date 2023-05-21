SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A South Bend man has been arrested on numerous charges after a drug investigation.

Indiana State Police stated in a press release that a drug investigation conducted earlier this year led them to an address on Chalfant St. The investigation was alongside Breman Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP.)

On Friday, May 19, troopers searched the address with a warrant. There troopers found six handguns (two that were reported stolen), over 400 pills, drug paraphernalia and approximately $13,000 USD.

The pills were identified as Schedule ll, lll and IV controlled substances and 93 doses of Ketamine.

Forty-three-year-old Ardisha Hogan was arrested as the residence for …