Investigation into incident at TRF involving Allen Co. sheriff underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux was involved in some sort of “disturbance” at the Three Rivers Festival Tuesday night, and Indiana State Police have launched an investigation.

Exactly what happened, though, remains unclear.

WANE 15 learned that a “disturbance” was reported some time after 10 p.m. near the Headwaters Park pavilion. Several viewers reported an incident to us through our Report-It! feature, which led us to investigate the incident.

Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena confirmed that the department was initially called to the festival for an incident. Rosales said no report of the incident was immediately available, though, because the Allen County Prosecutor’s office was handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office would only say the incident was under investigation and she declined to comment further.

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters told WANE 15 that he was aware of an investigation, however could not comment on it. Jack Hammer, the executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, also declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson declined to comment after multiple calls to the department. A request for an interview with Gladieux was not answered.

Wednesday afternoon, WANE 15 confirmed that Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker issued the following statement:

“The Allen County Prosecutor has requested the Indiana State Police investigate an allege complaint for which FWPD took an initial report last evening. There has been no official release of any information at this point.”

Walker told WANE 15 that a report will be turned in to the Allen County Prosecutor once the investigation into an allegation is complete. An official release would follow.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

WANE 15 will continue to look into the incident.