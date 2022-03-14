INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Purdue University insect expert says an invasive ant that can deliver a painful sting has been found in Indiana for the first time.

Timothy Gibb, a Purdue University entomologist, says the Asian needle ant was recently discovered in the Evansville area, and that’s the furthest north the ant has ventured. He tells The Indianapolis Star the Asian needle ant is the first ant in Indiana that has a stinger and venom sac.

Gibb says Hoosiers should be aware of the dangers the insect poses because its stings can sometimes be lethal. But in most cases he says the ant’s stings are “just going to hurt like crazy.”