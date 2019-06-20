Intoxication a possible factor in crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on I-69 early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-69 at the 304 mile marker around 12:20 a.m. That’s between the Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road exits.

Police said the driver of a car was driving north at highway speeds when he went off the road and hit a guardrail near an overpass.

Medics took the driver to a hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available.

Police said the driver was the only one involved in the crash and the only one injured.

According to police at the scene, they’re investigating intoxication as a possible factor in the crash, but further tests and investigations had to be conducted before they could confirm the role drugs or alcohol might have played.

The far right lane of I-69 northbound was temporarily shut down while police investigated and wrecker crews cleaned up the crash. All lanes have since reopened.