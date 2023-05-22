DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn man was arrested Sunday after crashing into a car and leading police on a chase to his house, damaging more property along the way, according to DeKalb County officers.

Police arrested 60-year-old Dana Gierhart, who police believe was driving while intoxicated when the series of events unfolded that afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a DeKalb County Sheriff Deputy saw a crash near 7th Street and Touring Drive, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. Gierhart left the scene of the crash and fled from the deputy, causing more damage in the 1200 block of Steve Street and the 500 block of Peterson Street.

The suspect finally stopped at his home in the 800 block of Peterson Street, and he was taken into custody, police said.

Auburn police determined the initial crash happened when Gierhart was driving on Touring and made a wide turn onto 7th, crossed the concrete median, hit a traffic sign and crashed into a Cadillac SRX before driving off.

The driver of the Cadillac was injured in the crash, according to Auburn officers.

Gierhart was booked in the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of multiple accidents, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the release said.

Police said they are still investigating.