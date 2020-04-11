Interstate 70 lane closures in Indianapolis to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State highway officials are closing a portion of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis to tackle roadwork projects during the drop in traffic that followed Indiana’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-70 on Monday between the highway’s North Split with Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis to Interstate 465 on the city’s east side.

All eastbound lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen May 13.

INDOT will also close westbound lanes of I-70 on April 23 between the North Split with I-65 and I-465.

All westbound lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen on May 23.

