Crash leaves 1 with life threatening injuries, closes NE Fort Wayne intersection

Police investigate a crash at Maplecrest and Stellhorn Roads, Thursday, November 19, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash with injuries that has shut down a northeast Fort Wayne intersection.

Officers responded to Maplecrest and Stellhorn Roads just after 4 p.m. Thursday on reports of a crash.

Investigators at the scene told WANE 15 that at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.