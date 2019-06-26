International jugglers gather in Fort Wayne for festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of jugglers from all over the world are in Fort Wayne this week for this year’s International Jugglers Association Festival.

The festival kicked off its first shows Tuesday and continues through Saturday.

Each day features performances for the public, competitions,and other juggling fun.

You can even learn to juggle or improve your skills by attending one of several workshops.

A few performers visited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Tuesday morning to share their talents with the children. Each child that wanted to also got a hands-on opportunity to learn how to juggle.

“For me juggling is a community event,” Emily Brancel, an IJA volunteer said. “We always love to see young kids feel inspired and learn a new skill, so it’s always fun to have them join the family.”

Shows and competitions run throughout the week with it all coming to a close with the highlight “Cascade of Stars” show on Saturday. The evening performance will feature some of the top jugglers and circus talent from around the world.

The Embassy Theatre and Grand Wayne Convention Center are hosting most of the activities.

