(WANE) — Starting Tuesday, intermittent railroad crossing closures will affect numerous roads across Adams and Allen counties, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Genesee & Wyoming railroad company will have the closures Tuesday and Wednesday, and the roads will be closed for roughly 1-2 hours at each location.

Most of the closures will affect southeast Allen County.

Neither the Allen County Highway Department nor Genesee & Wyoming provided an explanation of what the closures are for.

Allen County

East Paulding Road between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road

Hartzell Road between Maples Road and Tillman Road

Maples Road between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road

Hoffman Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Monroeville Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Flatrock Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road

Hoagland Road between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road

Barkley Road between Minnich Road Enemhiser Road

Scheuman Road between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road

Emenhiser Road between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road

South County Line Road between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road

Adams County