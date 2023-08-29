(WANE) — Starting Tuesday, intermittent railroad crossing closures will affect numerous roads across Adams and Allen counties, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Genesee & Wyoming railroad company will have the closures Tuesday and Wednesday, and the roads will be closed for roughly 1-2 hours at each location.

Most of the closures will affect southeast Allen County.

Neither the Allen County Highway Department nor Genesee & Wyoming provided an explanation of what the closures are for.

Allen County

  • East Paulding Road between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road
  • Hartzell Road between Maples Road and Tillman Road
  • Maples Road between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road
  • Hoffman Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
  • Monroeville Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
  • Flatrock Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
  • Hoagland Road between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road
  • Barkley Road between Minnich Road Enemhiser Road
  • Scheuman Road between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road
  • Emenhiser Road between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road
  • South County Line Road between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road

Adams County

  • West 1100 North
  • West 1000 North
  • West 900 North
  • Piqua Road & County Road 850 N