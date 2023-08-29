(WANE) — Starting Tuesday, intermittent railroad crossing closures will affect numerous roads across Adams and Allen counties, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
Genesee & Wyoming railroad company will have the closures Tuesday and Wednesday, and the roads will be closed for roughly 1-2 hours at each location.
Most of the closures will affect southeast Allen County.
Neither the Allen County Highway Department nor Genesee & Wyoming provided an explanation of what the closures are for.
Allen County
- East Paulding Road between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road
- Hartzell Road between Maples Road and Tillman Road
- Maples Road between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road
- Hoffman Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
- Monroeville Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
- Flatrock Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road
- Hoagland Road between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road
- Barkley Road between Minnich Road Enemhiser Road
- Scheuman Road between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road
- Emenhiser Road between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road
- South County Line Road between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road
Adams County
- West 1100 North
- West 1000 North
- West 900 North
- Piqua Road & County Road 850 N