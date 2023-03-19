FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Managed Health Services provided a fun learning opportunity for K-12 students at the Allen County War Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

MHS sponsored this year’s STEAM Fest, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Students got to learn more about each of these subjects through interactive displays like robotics, virtual reality stations, artwork and more according to a press release.

Activities were provided by northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio companies, universities and nonprofit organizations.

Entry was free for students.