‘Intense gun battle’ leads to officer-involved shooting in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is injured after a gun battle, which resulted in police involvement, near Weisser Park early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of S. Hanna St. and E. Maple Grove Ave around 12:30 a.m. Once FWPD Officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted with an “intense gun battle” between various groups.

FWPD described the scene as an “extremely dangerous and chaotic situation.” They say the battle was between “rival factions.”

At one point during the gun fire, an officer was confronted by a suspect with a gun. According to police, the officer engaged the suspect to preserve his own life.

The suspect suffered an apparent gunshot wound. After being assisted by the officer, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say once the suspect is medically cleared, he will be interviewed by detectives and preliminary charges will be pending.

The FWPD Officer was physically uninjured in the encounter.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutors Office. Indiana State Police will conduct a parallel investigation, which is protocol for all officer-involved shootings.