FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An inspection of safety compliance conducted by state authorities following the February death of a worker outside the Edy’s ice cream plant in Fort Wayne has been completed.

On February 13, Todd Allen Ort, 53, of New Haven died after he was backed over by a dump truck. He was on the phone at the time and was unaware of the truck’s presence.

The Indiana Department of Labor’s IOSHA division conducted a safety compliance inspection following the incident of which there were no violations found.