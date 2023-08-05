FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Evansville-based Parlor Doughnuts held a soft opening Saturday for its first franchise in Northeast Indiana, near Lima and Carroll Roads in Fort Wayne.

The chain crafts “layered doughnuts,” which operators say sets them apart from cake or yeast versions.

According to the website, “it is our proprietary product with layers of buttery dough fried to be crisp on the outside and light/fluffy on the inside.”

The soft opening was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 8AM – 4PM.

Regular hours will be Monday – Saturday 6:30AM – 6:30PM and Sunday 6:30AM – 4:00PM.

Drive-through services will begin at a later date.

Local franchise operators Gaven and Maryanna Vogt said plans for other Fort Wayne locations were in the works.

The new franchise is at 11936 Lima Xing Dr, Fort Wayne, IN.