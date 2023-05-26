Vinland Reserve Winery is off Diebold Road on Fort Wayne’s north side.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Perhaps the hardest part about enjoying Vinland Reserve Winery is finding it.

“GPS doesn’t quite have us down yet,” said General Manager David McCarthy.

A new sign on Diebold Road, just south of Union Chapel Road, should lead the way, but the view of the winery is blocked from the street by construction.

With seating inside and out, the space can accommodate both families and those over 21.

Reservations are recommended, especially for dinner or brunch. Self-service windows are available for drinks and snack foods.

The menu is available here.

Vinland Reserve Winery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. with the brunch menu served from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

McCarthy said they are considering expanding brunch to Saturdays and possibly adding a brunch buffet on select holidays.

The winery is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.