FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners voted to pay a former jail inmate $26,000 to settle a lawsuit after the county attorney said it would cost more than that to defend the case.

Jermayne Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in 2019, claiming that confinement officers used excessive force against him, resulting in him suffering a broken tooth.

Williams accused confinement officer Michael Stump of delivering a fist punch to his face after he was arrested on May 8, 2019.

Other confinement officers present at the time were Gary Apps, Kyle Poor, Kevin Dalman, Chad Reeves, Aaron Wymer, Scott Sanderson and Vance Pruden, who Williams said did not intervene.

County attorney Spencer Feighner told the commissioners at their weekly legislative meeting Friday that to defend the suit would cost much more than the settlement offer, particularly as a fist punch is not allowed as an appropriate way to subdue an inmate.

Feighner said Williams was a repeat offender and had behavioral issues. During his booking, he made remarks about self-harm. Confinement officers attempted to have him put on a jail garment that prevents self-harm, leading to a verbal argument with some officers.

“To de-escalate the situation, they were able to get him into handcuffs without additional use of force,” Feighner explained. “But Mr. Williams continued to attempt to antagonize, so officers threw elbows and (kicked out) that led to use of force by one particular officer. While a use of force in this particular circumstance we feel was absolutely warranted, the particular use of force he used was not according to our policies.”

Feighner said Stump attempted to use fist strikes to Mr. Williams’ shoulder. “He missed and hit him in the head area, and caused him to break one of his teeth.”

The broken tooth required eventual extraction, Feighner said. Stump received a written disciplinary note.

Williams also said the medication he was given at the jail was medication prescribed for another inmate.

“The wrong medication caused Williams to become nauseous, caused his heart to race and did nothing for his tooth pain,” the affidavit read.

The settlement was on the high end of county settlements which normally only run under $10,000. However, at a July 20 county council meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck told the council that more than $2.7 million in workers’ compensation claims had been paid out because of injuries to confinement officers.

Beck did not include how much had been paid out to inmates who have sued the county due to injuries or mistreatment.

Beck did say that a new facility would make it easier for confinement officers to supervise inmates and a new mental health wing would be included to handle inmates suffering mental health episodes.