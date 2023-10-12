FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate attempted suicide inside the Allen County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 10 a.m., confinement officers found an inmate unconscious, according to the release.

Emergency crews arrived and the initial investigation revealed the man had attempted suicide. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

As part of standard procedure, Indiana State Police are conducting an independent investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.