Police capture inmate who walked away from custody

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate who walked away from custody in Michigan City is back in prison.

Travis Hornett, a 39-year-old from Waterloo, was discovered missing from his outside work detail at the Indiana State Prison’s low-security housing unit around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Hornett, as minimum security offender, was part of an outside maintenance work crew, officials said.

The Indiana State Prison Department of Correction’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement worked together to track Hornett to a vacant home in Beverly Shores where he had forced his way into to evade capture.

When officers confronted Hornett around midnight Thursday, he surrendered without any further resistance or injury to anyone involved.

“We greatly appreciate the effort and assistance of the state police and local police agencies who worked side-by-side with our Fugitive Apprehension Unit to get offender Hornett back into custody,” Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter said in a statement.

Hornett was serving a 5-year sentence for felony Burglary out of DeKalb County.

After his escape from lawful custody, he now faces a level 5 felony for Escape and a level 6 felony for Residential Entry.