FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate who attempted suicide at the Allen County Jail last week has died.

Sgt. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday the inmate died sometime after the Jan. 2 suicide attempt.

The inmate, whose identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time, was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While details are scarce, Griffith said the sheriff’s department is working to piece together what happened, and the Indiana State Police will conduct its own investigation as is standard protocol.