FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate who attempted suicide at the Allen County Jail died two days later, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The man attempted suicide Wednesday morning, and confinement officers found him unconscious. He had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said the inmate was pronounced dead Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and a separate investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police as part of standard procedure.