LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, on Sunday jail staff were alerted to a possible medical emergency involving an inmate in the shower. The inmate was found unresponsive in the shower suffering from an apparent self-inflicted injury. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate died.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play, however an autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death.

The inmate’s name will be released at a later date.