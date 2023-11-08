WESTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An inmate serving a sentence for multiple felonies including criminal confinement and battery was found dead at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana.

John R. Taylor, 35, of Greene County died from blunt force trauma according to the LaPorte County Coroner following an autopsy. His body was found Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division was called in to investigate the death.

No other information was made available.