Informational meeting set for minorities seeking to work on Electric Works project

This view comes from one of the bridges connecting two buildings, which are required to stay put for historical reasons. To the left is the building that will house the food hall. To the right, is Building 27, future home of offices and residential spaces.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joshua’s Hands‘, workforce development division, Joshua’s Works partnered up with Broadway Redevelopment to host an informational meeting for minorities, women, and veteran-owned businesses interested in working on the Electric Works project.

Joshua’s Hands started this venture over a year ago.

The Electric Works project is expected to be one of the largest public-private partnership in the history of Fort Wayne. With a two-year construction phase, it’s predicted to generate outside investment of more than $200 million dollars and is on track to create over 2,000 construction jobs for the local community.

Of those 2,000 jobs, 15% will be reserved for minorities and those facing economic hardships.

“For a long time, African Americans and other minorities have not had the same opportunities that the majority community has had,” said Cedric Walker Sr., CEO of Joshua’s Hands. “Statistics show it, this isn’t shutting the door on anyone, we’re only set aside 15% out of 85%.”

According to Walker, this is a way to bridge the gap between minorities and the majority.

“Especially those who have never been in the trades and looking to get into it, we will be doing job readiness and getting them prepped for apprenticeship opportunities.”

Walker added that ability and merit will be a major factor in who is selected, and those who are considered Section 3 will be eligible no matter their ethnic background.

“Section 3 is about your economic status, you can be black, white, it doesn’t make any difference,” said Walker. “If your economic status has been less than the livable wage, then you qualify for the Section 3 program.”

The meeting is Wednesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Electric Works Campus 1030 Swinney Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 BLDG 23. To register, click here.